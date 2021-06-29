Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,362 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.02. 11,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $173.60 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

