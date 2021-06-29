Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $88,510,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. 52,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,830. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

