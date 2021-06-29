Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $281.98. 61,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.61 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.