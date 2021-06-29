Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $2 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $284.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.93 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

