Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 3.0% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 387,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,955,275. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

