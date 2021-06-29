Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,532,000 after purchasing an additional 429,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $133.38. 10,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,168. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

