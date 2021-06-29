MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 369,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,652,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90.

MariMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. It offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and drink powder mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; and natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand, and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

