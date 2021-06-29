MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

