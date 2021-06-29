MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HZO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

MarineMax stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

