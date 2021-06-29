Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lifted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

