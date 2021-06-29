Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.41

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.41 and last traded at $140.94, with a volume of 1598834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

