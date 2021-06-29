Martin Robert Ferron Sells 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037,532 shares in the company, valued at C$41,871,282.60.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total transaction of C$592,100.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$19.91 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.75. The firm has a market cap of C$559.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

