Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. 62,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,666. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -154.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.88.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.
In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
