Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. 62,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,666. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -154.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

