Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $284.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.80.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $248.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

