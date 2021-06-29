Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $620.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.87 million to $649.50 million. Masonite International posted sales of $499.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock remained flat at $$111.76 on Tuesday. 78,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,998. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.