Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIME stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

