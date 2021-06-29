Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $178,536,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.