Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 14,442 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

NYSE CIEN opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

