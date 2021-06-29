Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,729 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $303.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

