Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Holdings Raised by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 264.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,914 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

