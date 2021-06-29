Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MMS stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

