Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 193.50 ($2.53). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 95,812 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.21.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.