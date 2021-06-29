Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,338,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $343.12 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $356.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

