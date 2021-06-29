Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 170 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $469.62 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

