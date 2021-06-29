Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,561 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

