Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

