Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

