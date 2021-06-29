Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 23,990 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 205.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $17,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

