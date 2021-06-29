Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $283.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,178.77 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

