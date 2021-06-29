Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,395.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00398088 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.01328573 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

