Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

CASH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.