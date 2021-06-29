Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $420,444.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.60 or 0.06126661 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,568,292 coins and its circulating supply is 78,568,194 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

