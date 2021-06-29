Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Metcash’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59.

In related news, insider Jeff Adams 232,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

