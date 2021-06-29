Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 10,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.