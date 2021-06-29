Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Down 94.6% in June

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Metro One Telecommunications stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Metro One Telecommunications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.