Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Down 94.6% in June

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Metro One Telecommunications stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Metro One Telecommunications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.
About Metro One Telecommunications
