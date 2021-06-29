MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $765,447.34

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $765,447.34 and approximately $110.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006263 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00107734 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

