Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
MEEC stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.63. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.
