MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

MOFG opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

