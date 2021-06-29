Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

