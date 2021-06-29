Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MILC opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
