Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MILC opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

