Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.97.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$23.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$866.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.28.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

