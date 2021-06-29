Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,387 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.