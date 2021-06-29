Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 82.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,351,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.