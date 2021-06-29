Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.06. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.