Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 87.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 357,003 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

