Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $78.15 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

