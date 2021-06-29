Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,632,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,974 shares of company stock worth $50,906,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.93.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.62.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

