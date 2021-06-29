Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of RSX opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

