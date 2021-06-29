Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 81,446 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,446 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,745 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 604.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.