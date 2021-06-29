Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $13,402,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $10,314,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $5,987,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.